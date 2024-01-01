rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651493
Peach Dish, Kangxi mark and period (1662&ndash;1722) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peach Dish, Kangxi mark and period (1662–1722) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651493

View License

Peach Dish, Kangxi mark and period (1662–1722) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More