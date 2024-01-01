rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651494
Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651494

View License

Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More