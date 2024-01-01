rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651496
Shiva and Parvati Seated on Nandi during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651496

