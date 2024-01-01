https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651586Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHolding a Hookah during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651586View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 782 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2282 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5816 x 8921 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5816 x 8921 px | 300 dpi | 148.47 MBFree DownloadHolding a Hookah during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More