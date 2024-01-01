rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651587
Three quarter-length portrait of a woman in a blue satin dress with broad flat hat, pulling on her glove.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Three quarter-length portrait of a woman in a blue satin dress with broad flat hat, pulling on her glove.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

