https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651602Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbuildings and bridges with water in foreground; church left of center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651602View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2517 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6487 x 4666 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbuildings and bridges with water in foreground; church left of center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More