rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651705
Woman in an elaborate blue, pink, and white hat and a frilly blue and pink gown decorated with blue and green ribbons…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman in an elaborate blue, pink, and white hat and a frilly blue and pink gown decorated with blue and green ribbons holding a black mask with pink cloth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651705

View License

Woman in an elaborate blue, pink, and white hat and a frilly blue and pink gown decorated with blue and green ribbons holding a black mask with pink cloth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More