rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651714
Transitional saddle blanket (ca. 1895) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Transitional saddle blanket (ca. 1895) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651714

View License

Transitional saddle blanket (ca. 1895) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More