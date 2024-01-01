rawpixel
Daoist priest&rsquo;s robe (jiangyi), Qianlong period (1736&ndash;1795) clothing in high resolution. Original from the…
Daoist priest’s robe (jiangyi), Qianlong period (1736–1795) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
