Still life showing bust of Francis I of Este with attributes armor, a globe, gloves, a silver platter, a bird and an astrolabe. Unsigned.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651738

View License

