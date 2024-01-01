https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651783Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfarmstead with figures in LRC; hillside with distant mountain peaks; darkened sky from URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651783View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1030 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3005 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6009 x 5160 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfarmstead with figures in LRC; hillside with distant mountain peaks; darkened sky from URC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More