https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMythology, The Odyssey, Calypso mourning over Odysseus on isle of Ogygia. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651786View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 945 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2756 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6208 x 4889 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMythology, The Odyssey, Calypso mourning over Odysseus on isle of Ogygia. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More