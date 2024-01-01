rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651788
Madonna and Child with the Infant Saint John the Baptist and Saint Francis. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651788

View License

