https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManchu Emperor’s ceremonial twelve-symbol jifu court robe (1723–1735) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651820View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1018 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2968 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8212 x 6964 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8212 x 6964 px | 300 dpi | 163.64 MBFree DownloadManchu Emperor’s ceremonial twelve-symbol jifu court robe (1723–1735) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More