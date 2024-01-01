rawpixel
Manchu Emperor’s ceremonial twelve-symbol jifu court robe (1723–1735) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

7651820

View License

