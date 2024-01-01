rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651945
Portrait of a woman. Dutch golden age. A lady about thirty-four years of age with her fair hair in curls, stands full length…
Portrait of a woman. Dutch golden age. A lady about thirty-four years of age with her fair hair in curls, stands full length at her toilet table, almost facing the spectator. She has a book in one hand and holds up her skirt with the other. She wears a light blue satin dress embroidered with gold lace. On the table, which is covered with a Turkey carpet, are a mirror, a silver box, and a candlestick. A spaniel frisks at her feet.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651945

View License

