Portrait of a woman. Dutch golden age. A lady about thirty-four years of age with her fair hair in curls, stands full length at her toilet table, almost facing the spectator. She has a book in one hand and holds up her skirt with the other. She wears a light blue satin dress embroidered with gold lace. On the table, which is covered with a Turkey carpet, are a mirror, a silver box, and a candlestick. A spaniel frisks at her feet.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
