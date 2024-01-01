rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651960
white cottage with slanted roof at L; trees behind - tallest with turning leaves; woman on path with a pony; figures at R by haystack. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651960

View License

