rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652012
Hemerocallis caerulea (Common Hosta) (1831&ndash;1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hemerocallis caerulea (Common Hosta) (1831–1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652012

View License

Hemerocallis caerulea (Common Hosta) (1831–1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More