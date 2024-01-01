https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBouquet of Tulips, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652021View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 947 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2761 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3754 x 4758 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3754 x 4758 px | 300 dpi | 51.13 MBFree DownloadBouquet of Tulips, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More