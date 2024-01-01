rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652022
Frontispiece and Title Page. Wreath of Flowers, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth…
Frontispiece and Title Page. Wreath of Flowers, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652022

View License

