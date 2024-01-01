rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652023
Bouquet of Trumpet Vine, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bouquet of Trumpet Vine, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652023

View License

Bouquet of Trumpet Vine, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More