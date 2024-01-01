https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBouquet of Trumpet Vine, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652023View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 951 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2774 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3769 x 4755 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3769 x 4755 px | 300 dpi | 51.3 MBFree DownloadBouquet of Trumpet Vine, from Flora's Dictionary (1838) painting in high resolution by Elizabeth Wirt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More