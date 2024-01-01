https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652057Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textexterior garden scene; boy in green suit with lace collar and brass buttons is holding bow and arrow and pointing to a yellow moth in a rose bush; stormy sky ULC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652057View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2626 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4940 x 6584 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadexterior garden scene; boy in green suit with lace collar and brass buttons is holding bow and arrow and pointing to a yellow moth in a rose bush; stormy sky ULC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More