https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652057
exterior garden scene; boy in green suit with lace collar and brass buttons is holding bow and arrow and pointing to a yellow moth in a rose bush; stormy sky ULC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652057

View License

