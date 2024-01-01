https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652066Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Cattle and Sheep. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652066View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2621 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6605 x 4947 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with Cattle and Sheep. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More