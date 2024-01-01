https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652069Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNu Couché de Dos (1860) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652069View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1062 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3096 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3510 x 3105 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3510 x 3105 px | 300 dpi | 31.21 MBFree DownloadNu Couché de Dos (1860) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More