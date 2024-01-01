https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhasianus Elegans (Elegant Pheasant) (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652071View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 932 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2718 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2918 x 3757 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2918 x 3757 px | 300 dpi | 31.39 MBFree DownloadPhasianus Elegans (Elegant Pheasant) (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More