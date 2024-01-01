https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652073Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHybrid Pheasant (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652073View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2778 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6876 x 8663 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6876 x 8663 px | 300 dpi | 170.45 MBFree DownloadHybrid Pheasant (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More