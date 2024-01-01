rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652073
Hybrid Pheasant (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Hybrid Pheasant (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7652073

