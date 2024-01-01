https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652076Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (ca. 1854) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652076View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1146 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3495 x 3337 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3495 x 3337 px | 300 dpi | 33.4 MBFree DownloadUntitled (ca. 1854) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More