Religion. Central panel is a Pieta with an elaborate view of 15th century Bruges in the background. Donors included with saints in the scene. Left wing - St. John; Right wing - St. Catherine Figures of Christ, Mary and Saints all portraits of real people. Artist was primarily a portraitist though fashion of the time demanded religious pictures. Rich costumes of St. Catherine in right wing and donors in central panel reveal artist's interest in color and rich fabrics. People grouped tightly in foreground with little space around them. Space extends backward into picture but not forward. View of Bruges in background characteristic of this painter's work. The non-religious figures save Catherine, surpass the others, and show genuine bent for portraiture. The Spanish cast of Christ's features an unusual detail. STYLE: Flemish paintings in oil on panel derive from earlier schools of manuscript illumination and reveal their influence in: - Colors which are brilliant and harmonious with enamel-like hardness of finish. - Delicacy of technique and proportion. - Minute and sympathetic rendering of landscape. - Long flowing lines in the tradition of the International Style. Grace of pose and gesture also characteristic of this style.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here