rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652180
the numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

the numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652180

View License

the numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More