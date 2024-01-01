https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652180Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textthe numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652180View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 922 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadthe numerals visible on the column in the upper left refer to the Biblical passage John 8.XII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More