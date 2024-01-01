https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652184Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttrain at L and four fieldworkers at center and R; workers are gathering pumpkins in a field. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652184View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 694 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2024 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4924 x 2848 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtrain at L and four fieldworkers at center and R; workers are gathering pumpkins in a field. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More