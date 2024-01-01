rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652187
Bible. New Testament. The Flight into Egypt. Mary, Joseph and the Christ Child. The Miraculous Field of Wheat. Matthew…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bible. New Testament. The Flight into Egypt. Mary, Joseph and the Christ Child. The Miraculous Field of Wheat. Matthew 2:13.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652187

View License

Bible. New Testament. The Flight into Egypt. Mary, Joseph and the Christ Child. The Miraculous Field of Wheat. Matthew 2:13.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More