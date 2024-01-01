https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652252Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Christ Child Christ holds apple in one hand and touches a cabbage butterfly with the other. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652252View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 935 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2727 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5499 x 7057 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMadonna and Christ Child Christ holds apple in one hand and touches a cabbage butterfly with the other. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More