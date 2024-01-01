https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652255Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGenre. Female in a landscape standing by a stream, holding a scythe. Next to her is a large burlap sack of flowers and grasses.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652255View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2802 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3293 x 4113 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGenre. Female in a landscape standing by a stream, holding a scythe. Next to her is a large burlap sack of flowers and grasses.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More