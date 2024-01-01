rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652285
Several water spots near edges. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Several water spots near edges. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652285

View License

Several water spots near edges. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More