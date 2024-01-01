rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652342
shiny copper and silver metal pots and pans; candlestick in ULC; bunch of onions and 2 fish, LLQ; 5 small birds, LRQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7652342

View License

