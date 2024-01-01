rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652411
Birds 27. 1. Pinnated Grous. 2. Blue-green Warbler. 3. Nashville W. (1808–1814) painting in high resolution by Alexander Wilson. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
