Belle de Havre (apple), from Traite des Arbres Fruitiers (1807&ndash;1835) painting in high resolution by P. Jean Turpin.…
Belle de Havre (apple), from Traite des Arbres Fruitiers (1807–1835) painting in high resolution by P. Jean Turpin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652412

View License

More