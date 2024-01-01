https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652435View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2344 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5616 x 8387 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More