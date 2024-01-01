https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652538Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTulips (ca. 1815–1854) painting in high resolution by Eugene Anthelme Grobon. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652538View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 883 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1412 x 1920 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1412 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 7.78 MBFree DownloadTulips (ca. 1815–1854) painting in high resolution by Eugene Anthelme Grobon. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More