https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652540Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTile with Basketweave Design (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652540View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1158 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3238 x 3124 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3238 x 3124 px | 300 dpi | 28.97 MBFree DownloadTile with Basketweave Design (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More