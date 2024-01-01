https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTile with Floral Design (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652548View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1185 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3112 x 3072 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3112 x 3072 px | 300 dpi | 27.38 MBFree DownloadTile with Floral Design (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More