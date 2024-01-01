https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652554Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBorrowdale, with Longthwaite Bridge and Castle Crag. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652554View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 781 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2279 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9978 x 6498 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBorrowdale, with Longthwaite Bridge and Castle Crag. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More