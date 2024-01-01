rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652579
The Crested Jay, with Smilax (1731&ndash;1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute…
The Crested Jay, with Smilax (1731–1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7652579

