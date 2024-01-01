https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652631Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe American Partidge (1731–1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652631View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2620 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2812 x 3757 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe American Partidge (1731–1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More