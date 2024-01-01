rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652631
The American Partidge (1731&ndash;1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
The American Partidge (1731–1743) in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

