https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652725Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Ruins. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652725View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2505 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5045 x 3611 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with Ruins. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More