https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texthead and upper body of a woman wearing a dark blue coat and hat, seen from PR. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652776View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1009 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2944 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 4280 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadhead and upper body of a woman wearing a dark blue coat and hat, seen from PR. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More