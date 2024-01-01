https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652779Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text84.44a and b came to the MIA as one object and were separated. Records still reflect a and b.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652779View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1980 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2524 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6700 x 9289 px | 300 dpiFree Download84.44a and b came to the MIA as one object and were separated. Records still reflect a and b.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More