rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652780
Oval sheet laid down on rectangular sheet; edges painted with faux marbre border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oval sheet laid down on rectangular sheet; edges painted with faux marbre border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652780

View License

Oval sheet laid down on rectangular sheet; edges painted with faux marbre border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More