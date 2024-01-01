rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652787
clump of tall, thin brown trees at center R; young thin tree at L; other light foliage in background; green grass; sky…
clump of tall, thin brown trees at center R; young thin tree at L; other light foliage in background; green grass; sky visible in ULC. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652787

