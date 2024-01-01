rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652827
Basket of Flowers (ca. 1660) print in high resolution by Nicolas de Poilly. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Basket of Flowers (ca. 1660) print in high resolution by Nicolas de Poilly. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652827

View License

Basket of Flowers (ca. 1660) print in high resolution by Nicolas de Poilly. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More