https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652828Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProcessional Portrait of Prince Bhawani Singh of Sitamau (1855) painting in high resolution by Pyara Singh. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652828View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 922 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2689 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6330 x 4863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6330 x 4863 px | 300 dpi | 88.1 MBFree DownloadProcessional Portrait of Prince Bhawani Singh of Sitamau (1855) painting in high resolution by Pyara Singh. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More